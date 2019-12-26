Decimated 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $427.00 (DIO)

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Decimated token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN. In the last week, Decimated has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Decimated has a market cap of $72,777.00 and $427.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decimated Profile

Decimated is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,224,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game.

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decimated should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

