DECOIN Price Down 17.7% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $4,427.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,399,845 coins and its circulating supply is 26,039,160 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

