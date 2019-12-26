DeepOnion Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,626.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004685 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001300 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052569 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Crex24, Kucoin, RightBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

