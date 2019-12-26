DEEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,657.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $759,965.00 and approximately $3,657.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031322 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003870 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001068 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

