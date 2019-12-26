DEEX (DEEX) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market capitalization of $708,632.00 and $2,828.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031482 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003887 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

