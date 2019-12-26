Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Up 51.6% This Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $58,470.00 and $119.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

