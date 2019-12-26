Diamond Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $2,402.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002235 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,390,786 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

