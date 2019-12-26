Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

DSX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 203,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,808. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $295.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.