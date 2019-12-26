Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $261.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $515,649.00 and $261.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00628078 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003588 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

