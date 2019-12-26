DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $10,350.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00622826 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001630 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

