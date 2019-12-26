DigixDAO Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $32.75 million and $238,389.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $16.38 or 0.00225549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bitbns, IDEX and AirSwap.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, BigONE, Bancor Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Livecoin, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns, Liqui, Radar Relay and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

