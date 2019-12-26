Dignity Market Cap Hits $564,372.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Dignity has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Dignity has a total market capitalization of $564,372.00 and approximately $42,496.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dignity

Dignity launched on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

