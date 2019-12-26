Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a market cap of $716,586.00 and $69.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003113 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005472 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

