Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

