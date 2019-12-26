Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

DLB stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,322 shares of company stock worth $14,305,178. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 41.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,081 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

