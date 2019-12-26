DomRaider Hits Market Cap of $711,752.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One DomRaider token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. DomRaider has a total market cap of $711,752.00 and $1,385.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 94.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider’s genesis date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.