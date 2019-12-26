DopeCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,092.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 38% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $197,804.00 and approximately $2,092.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00558006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008838 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

