DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Up 365.7% in December

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 464,300 shares, an increase of 365.7% from the November 28th total of 99,700 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 141,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,406. DPW has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported ($3.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of DPW as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

