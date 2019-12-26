Dropil Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $236,943.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Dropil has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $236,943.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dropil token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022516 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004732 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001306 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,237,519 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.