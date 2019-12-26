Dusk Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.60 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,462,353 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

