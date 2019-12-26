Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $71,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

