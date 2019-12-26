ebakus (EBK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $88,670.00

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. ebakus has a market capitalization of $947,699.00 and approximately $88,670.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ebakus token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ebakus has traded 101.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ebakus Token Profile

ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,891 tokens. The official website for ebakus is www.ebakus.com. ebakus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ebakus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ebakus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ebakus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

