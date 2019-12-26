ECC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.00 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. ECC has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $30.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. Over the last week, ECC has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00085591 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00072013 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,167.16 or 0.99254655 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

