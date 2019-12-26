EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $16.85 million and $638,755.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00063159 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068188 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,215.64 or 0.99736386 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

