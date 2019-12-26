Eden One Day Volume Reaches $950,118.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $950,118.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

