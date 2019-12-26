Egretia (EGT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, OKEx, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

