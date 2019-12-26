Eidoo (EDO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $107,588.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $107,588.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular exchanges including Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. During the last week, Eidoo has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,952,056 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

