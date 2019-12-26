El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 884,132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

