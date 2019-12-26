ELA Coin Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $3.02 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00183027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.01225627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118848 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

