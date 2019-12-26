Electra Market Capitalization Reaches $4.84 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $1,050.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,504,738,078 coins and its circulating supply is 28,637,581,525 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org.

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

