Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Update

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the November 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ELMD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853. Electromed has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.