Elrond One Day Volume Reaches $2.27 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 18,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,584,166,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

