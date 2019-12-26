Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 409,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,740. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

