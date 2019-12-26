Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 337.0% from the November 28th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 377.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 3,199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

