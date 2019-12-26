EOSDT (EOSDT) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One EOSDT token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. EOSDT has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $7,222.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01229514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.