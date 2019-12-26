Equal (EQL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $72.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $186,586.00 and $72.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01210050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118465 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Equal

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,406,497 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.