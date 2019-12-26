ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 28th total of 260,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of ESE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 60,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $92.75.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

