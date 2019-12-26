Esportbits Market Capitalization Tops $3.04 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Esportbits has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Esportbits has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $31,773.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Esportbits token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts.

Esportbits Token Trading

Esportbits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

