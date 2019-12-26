Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

EVK opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.