Everex Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, BX Thailand, HitBTC and Tidex. Everex has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $880,104.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everex has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, BX Thailand, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

