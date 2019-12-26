Everipedia Market Capitalization Tops $7.67 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, Bitfinex and Upbit. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $308,662.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,360,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,050,064,295 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.