Everus (EVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.98 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Everus has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $33.94 and $10.39. Everus has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $1,459.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.05955030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,920,167 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

