Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In related news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,488. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $741.18 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.