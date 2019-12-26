Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0322 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $573,123.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, BiteBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

