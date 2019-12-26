FABRK (FAB) Price Tops $0.0161 on Exchanges

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. FABRK has a total market capitalization of $77.19 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FABRK has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

FABRK Profile

FAB is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official message board is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io.

FABRK Token Trading

FABRK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FABRK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FABRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

