Facebook (FB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/24/2019 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2019 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2019 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis.

11/1/2019 – Facebook was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $235.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $247.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Facebook was given a new $231.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Facebook had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FB stock opened at $205.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $584.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares in the company, valued at $472,883.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,320,646 shares of company stock valued at $431,052,113. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 21.5% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 313,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 60.0% in the third quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 160,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 475,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

