Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.00.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $18,235,870. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 138,120 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 777.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 270.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $375.70 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $172.44 and a twelve month high of $377.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.71 and a 200 day moving average of $333.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

