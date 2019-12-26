Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 257.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $28,602.00 and $24.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.05960916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001205 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

