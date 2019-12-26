Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1,735.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,174,840 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

