FedoraCoin Tops One Day Volume of $38.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $191,486.00 and $38.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

